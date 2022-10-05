Lindsay Partridge Buys 490 Shares of Brickworks Limited (ASX:BKW) Stock

Brickworks Limited (ASX:BKW – Get Rating) insider Lindsay Partridge acquired 490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$21.57 ($15.08) per share, with a total value of A$10,568.81 ($7,390.78).
Brickworks Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.92.
About Brickworks
Recommended Stories
- Don’t Give Up on These Q3 Losers
- The Anatomy of a Great Pension Plan
- 3 Safe Earnings Plays for a Risk-Off Market
- Tyson Foods Takes a Lickin’ and Keeps on Tickin’ Lower
- Small-Cap Catalyst Pharma Is Among Market’s Best Price Performers
Receive News & Ratings for Brickworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brickworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.