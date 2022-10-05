LinkEye Trading Down 16.9% Over Last Week (LET)

LinkEye (LET) traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 5th. LinkEye has a market capitalization of $842,400.00 and approximately $95,547.00 worth of LinkEye was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, LinkEye has traded down 16.9% against the US dollar. One LinkEye coin can now be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

LinkEye Coin Profile

LinkEye’s genesis date was June 27th, 2018. LinkEye’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. LinkEye’s official website is www.linkeye.com/#. The Reddit community for LinkEye is https://reddit.com/r/ico and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LinkEye’s official Twitter account is @LinkEyeProject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

LinkEye Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “LinkEye (LET) is a blockchain solution with an Achain-based token system that has been built and optimized specifically for the credit industry. This purpose-built system aims to facilitate a global credit alliance, as well as the development of an open and global credit-based society on both a technological and financial level. Utilizating blockchain technology and a credit economy model enables Linkeye to create a shared list of untrusted profiles within the credit alliance by connecting isolated islands of credit data.The LinkEye Token (LET) is a contract token issued on Achain to ensure efficiency on the Linkeye platform. LET token will be used as a user's credentials for querying data on the LinkEye platform.Telegram”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LinkEye directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LinkEye should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LinkEye using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

