Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:LGF-A) Director Harry Sloan Buys 50,000 Shares

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:LGF-A – Get Rating) Director Harry Sloan purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.06 per share, with a total value of $353,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 52,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,389.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:LGF-A opened at $8.81 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.56.

Lions Gate Entertainment (NYSE:LGF-A – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $893.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $914.87 million.

Separately, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Lions Gate Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th.

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. engages in the film, television, subscription, and location-based entertainment businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Motion Picture, Television Production, and Media Networks. The Motion Picture segment engages in the development and production of feature films; acquisition of North American and worldwide distribution rights; North American theatrical, home entertainment, and television distribution of feature films produced and acquired; and worldwide licensing of distribution rights to feature films produced and acquired.

