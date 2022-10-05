Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday. The firm issued a buy rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Lipocine Trading Up 10.1 %

LPCN stock opened at $0.51 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.06 million, a PE ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 0.60. Lipocine has a one year low of $0.36 and a one year high of $1.89.

Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $0.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.30 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lipocine will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lipocine

In other Lipocine news, CEO Mahesh V. Patel acquired 100,000 shares of Lipocine stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.41 per share, with a total value of $41,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,403,090 shares in the company, valued at $575,266.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Lipocine by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 307,300 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 67,000 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lipocine in the first quarter worth approximately $85,805,000. EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in Lipocine during the first quarter valued at approximately $901,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Lipocine in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Lipocine by 7.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 327,405 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 22,788 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.45% of the company’s stock.

Lipocine Company Profile

Lipocine Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of neuroendocrine and metabolic disorders. The company's primary development programs are based on oral delivery solutions for poorly bioavailable drugs. Its lead product candidate is TLANDO, an oral testosterone replacement therapy.

