Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Lipocine Stock Performance

LPCN stock opened at $0.51 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $45.06 million, a PE ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 0.60. Lipocine has a one year low of $0.36 and a one year high of $1.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.84.

Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). The company had revenue of $0.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.30 million. Equities research analysts predict that Lipocine will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Lipocine

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lipocine

In other news, CEO Mahesh V. Patel bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.41 per share, for a total transaction of $41,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,403,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $575,266.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in Lipocine in the first quarter valued at $901,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Lipocine in the second quarter worth approximately $160,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lipocine during the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,805,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Lipocine by 524.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 88,615 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 74,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lipocine in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.45% of the company’s stock.

Lipocine Company Profile

Lipocine Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of neuroendocrine and metabolic disorders. The company's primary development programs are based on oral delivery solutions for poorly bioavailable drugs. Its lead product candidate is TLANDO, an oral testosterone replacement therapy.

