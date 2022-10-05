Liquidifty (LQT) Price Hits $0.0161 on Exchanges

Liquidifty (LQT) traded up 3.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 5th. Over the last week, Liquidifty has traded 101.5% higher against the US dollar. Liquidifty has a total market capitalization of $647,821.82 and $43,798.00 worth of Liquidifty was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Liquidifty coin can now be bought for about $0.0161 or 0.00000081 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Liquidifty

Liquidifty’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 40,307,500 coins. Liquidifty’s official Twitter account is @liquidifty and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Liquidifty Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquidifty directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Liquidifty should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Liquidifty using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

