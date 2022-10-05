Liquidifty Self Reported Market Cap Tops $647,821.82 (LQT)

Liquidifty (LQT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 5th. During the last seven days, Liquidifty has traded 101.5% higher against the dollar. Liquidifty has a market cap of $647,821.82 and approximately $43,798.00 worth of Liquidifty was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Liquidifty coin can now be purchased for $0.0161 or 0.00000081 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000253 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000314 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000022 BTC.
- Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005055 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000354 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010673 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000076 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
About Liquidifty
Liquidifty’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 40,307,500 coins. Liquidifty’s official Twitter account is @liquidifty and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Liquidifty
