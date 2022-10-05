Lition (LIT) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $48,033.52

Lition (LIT) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 5th. One Lition coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Lition has traded 11.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Lition has a total market capitalization of $48,033.52 and $123.00 worth of Lition was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Lition Profile

Lition launched on January 24th, 2021. Lition’s total supply is 130,039,257 coins and its circulating supply is 35,542,028 coins. Lition’s official Twitter account is @lithiumcoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Lition is www.lition.io. Lition’s official message board is medium.com/lition-blog.

Buying and Selling Lition

According to CryptoCompare, “Lition is developing the only scalable public-private blockchain with deletable data features, made for commercial products. This state of the art protocol enables blockchain-based applications to step out of their current niche into commercial mainstream deployment. To create the standard blockchain for business, Lition is co-innovating with SAP, the world's largest maker of business software. By combining a permissioned distributed storage engine from SAP with Lition's permissionless consensus system, we're giving businesses a high-throughput, low-latency private transaction solution with public validation for select records.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lition directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lition should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lition using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

