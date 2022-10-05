Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) Receives $30.85 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.48.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LTHM shares. Bank of America downgraded Livent from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday. Citigroup lifted their target price on Livent from $27.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Livent in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Vertical Research downgraded Livent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised Livent from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.

In related news, CFO Gilberto Antoniazzi sold 3,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total transaction of $118,282.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,582 shares in the company, valued at $2,036,418.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Livent news, CEO Paul W. Graves sold 85,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $2,980,985.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 299,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,499,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Gilberto Antoniazzi sold 3,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total value of $118,282.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 62,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,036,418.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Leeward Investments LLC MA acquired a new position in shares of Livent in the 1st quarter valued at $49,491,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Livent by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,674,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,334,000 after purchasing an additional 797,187 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Livent by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,799,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,979,000 after acquiring an additional 736,174 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Livent by 5,080.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 660,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,984,000 after acquiring an additional 647,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in Livent by 761.6% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 631,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,250,000 after acquiring an additional 558,042 shares in the last quarter. 87.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LTHM opened at $31.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.60. The company has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 56.55 and a beta of 1.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.86. Livent has a fifty-two week low of $19.35 and a fifty-two week high of $36.38.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.07. Livent had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 18.36%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Livent will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds primarily used in lithium-based batteries, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in non-rechargeable batteries and the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications.

