LooksRare Market Cap Hits $105.97 Million (LOOKS)

LooksRare (LOOKS) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 5th. One LooksRare token can now be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00001113 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, LooksRare has traded down 20.3% against the dollar. LooksRare has a total market cap of $105.97 million and approximately $7.46 million worth of LooksRare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003249 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010724 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000063 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.52 or 0.00145539 BTC.

LooksRare Token Profile

LooksRare’s genesis date was December 20th, 2021. LooksRare’s total supply is 622,247,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 469,539,052 tokens. LooksRare’s official website is looksrare.org. LooksRare’s official Twitter account is @looksrare and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling LooksRare

According to CryptoCompare, “LooksRare (LOOKS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. LooksRare has a current supply of 622,247,000 with 469,539,051.875 in circulation. The last known price of LooksRare is 0.21990669 USD and is down -2.78 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 69 active market(s) with $8,601,201.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://looksrare.org/.”

