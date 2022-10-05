Loon Network Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $95,333.00 (LOON)

Loon Network (LOON) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 5th. Over the last week, Loon Network has traded down 6% against the US dollar. Loon Network has a total market cap of $5.31 million and approximately $95,333.00 worth of Loon Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Loon Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000254 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000315 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00005444 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0850 or 0.00000421 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010695 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000063 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Loon Network Coin Profile

Loon Network launched on January 8th, 2020. Loon Network’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 coins. The official website for Loon Network is www.loonetwork.com/#. Loon Network’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Loon Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Loon Network (LOON) is a long-term conception that aims at building up an interBlockChain decentralized loan network. The task of this network is to provide support to inter-BlockChain data transmission, credit interflow, and assets interconnection as well as to provide basic network support.”

