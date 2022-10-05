Lootex (LOOT) 24 Hour Volume Tops $244,104.00

Lootex (LOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 5th. Over the last seven days, Lootex has traded 4.7% lower against the dollar. Lootex has a market cap of $40.62 million and approximately $244,104.00 worth of Lootex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lootex token can currently be purchased for about $0.41 or 0.00002013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Lootex alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003256 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010724 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000063 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.62 or 0.00145708 BTC.

About Lootex

Lootex’s launch date was December 30th, 2021. Lootex’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. Lootex’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. Lootex’s official website is lootex.io. The official message board for Lootex is www.linkedin.com/company/lootex.

Buying and Selling Lootex

According to CryptoCompare, “Lootex (LOOT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Lootex has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Lootex is 0.40768345 USD and is up 0.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $207,896.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://lootex.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lootex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lootex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lootex using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lootex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lootex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.