Louis W. Sullivan Sells 710 Shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Stock

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) Director Louis W. Sullivan sold 710 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.56, for a total transaction of $150,207.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,576,800.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

United Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:UTHR opened at $215.62 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $219.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $211.63. The company has a market cap of $9.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 7.83, a current ratio of 8.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. United Therapeutics Co. has a 52 week low of $158.38 and a 52 week high of $245.48.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.10 by ($1.69). The firm had revenue of $466.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.06 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 35.27%. United Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics Co. will post 14.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Therapeutics

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 3,522 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $288,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 560.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 139,923 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,971,000 after purchasing an additional 118,733 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its position in United Therapeutics by 127.9% in the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 58,559 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,799,000 after acquiring an additional 32,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in United Therapeutics by 19.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 207,492 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,893,000 after acquiring an additional 34,164 shares during the last quarter. 95.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $263.00 price target on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.14.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of prostacyclin analogue treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD); Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

