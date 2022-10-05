LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Shares Sold by Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lowered its position in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) by 95.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 104,550 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the first quarter worth $28,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the first quarter worth $31,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 250.0% during the second quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 2,511.1% during the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the first quarter worth $58,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on LPLA. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $212.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $241.00 to $239.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of LPL Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LPL Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $235.83.

Insider Activity

LPL Financial Price Performance

In other news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 39,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.33, for a total value of $8,206,024.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,201,340.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 11,391 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.63, for a total transaction of $2,627,106.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,502,283.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 39,015 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.33, for a total transaction of $8,206,024.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,201,340.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 67,761 shares of company stock valued at $14,682,118. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LPLA opened at $239.88 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $223.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $200.85. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $140.65 and a one year high of $240.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.75, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.90.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.23. LPL Financial had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 36.15%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 10.43 EPS for the current year.

LPL Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is 16.16%.

LPL Financial Company Profile

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

