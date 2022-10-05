LTC Properties, Inc. (LTC) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.19 on October 31st

LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th.

LTC Properties has a payout ratio of 111.8% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect LTC Properties to earn $2.82 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 80.9%.

LTC Properties Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of LTC stock opened at $37.98 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.18. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 16.37 and a beta of 0.92. LTC Properties has a fifty-two week low of $31.36 and a fifty-two week high of $45.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 15.51 and a current ratio of 15.51.

Insider Transactions at LTC Properties

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Timothy Triche sold 1,100 shares of LTC Properties stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.48, for a total value of $47,828.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,844,117.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LTC. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of LTC Properties in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of LTC Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $143,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LTC Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $247,000. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of LTC Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $263,000. 73.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on LTC Properties from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. TheStreet upgraded LTC Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on LTC Properties from $39.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

LTC Properties Company Profile

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds 181 investments in 27 states with 29 operating partners.

