Ludena Protocol (LDN) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $207.96 Million

Ludena Protocol (LDN) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 5th. One Ludena Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000876 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ludena Protocol has traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ludena Protocol has a total market cap of $207.96 million and approximately $452,581.00 worth of Ludena Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000253 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000314 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005055 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010673 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000076 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ludena Protocol Coin Profile

Ludena Protocol’s launch date was May 13th, 2020. Ludena Protocol’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins. Ludena Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/ludena-protocol. Ludena Protocol’s official Twitter account is @LydianCoinLtd and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ludena Protocol is www.ludenaprotocol.io/eng. The Reddit community for Ludena Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/LudenaProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ludena Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Ludena Protocol is a blockchain game social platform. Ludena Protocol, which has already launched Gametalktalk as their first DApp, a gaming social platform that connects games and players, adds value to game players’ daily activities such as gameplay, game content production, and live streaming.”

