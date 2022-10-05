Lumi Credits Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $1,626.88 Billion (LUMI)

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 5th. Lumi Credits has a total market cap of $1,626.88 billion and $10,478.00 worth of Lumi Credits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Lumi Credits has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar. One Lumi Credits token can now be purchased for $0.0128 or 0.00000063 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Lumi Credits

Lumi Credits’ genesis date was October 1st, 2020. Lumi Credits’ total supply is 128,000,000,000,000 tokens. Lumi Credits’ official website is luminous.games. Lumi Credits’ official Twitter account is @lumitoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Lumi Credits Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lumi Credits (LUMI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Tron20 platform. Lumi Credits has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Lumi Credits is 0.01288098 USD and is up 12.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $55,483.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://luminous.games/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lumi Credits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lumi Credits should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lumi Credits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

