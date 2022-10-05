LunchMoney (LMY) Price Hits $0.0013 on Top Exchanges

LunchMoney (LMY) traded 28.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 5th. During the last week, LunchMoney has traded up 18.7% against the U.S. dollar. LunchMoney has a total market cap of $236,250.00 and approximately $2.00 worth of LunchMoney was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LunchMoney coin can currently be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About LunchMoney

LunchMoney’s launch date was March 15th, 2018. LunchMoney’s total supply is 189,000,000 coins. LunchMoney’s official message board is medium.com/@lunchmoney. LunchMoney’s official Twitter account is @LunchToken. The official website for LunchMoney is lunchmoney.io.

LunchMoney Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Restaurant P.I. is a Blockchain decentralized platform that serves as a portal between local restaurant owners and customers. Blockchain technology ensures transparency and trust in the business and customer relationship. Exclusive deals and discounts are offered to loyal customers and authentic feedback is rewarded with cryptocurrencies. Lunch Money is a universal loyalty rewards program that incentivizes real feedback from restaurant and eatery patrons worldwide.Lunch Money is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum Blockchain.”

