LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC) Given a €811.00 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €811.00 ($827.55) price objective on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on MC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €750.00 ($765.31) price target on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €740.00 ($755.10) price objective on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €710.00 ($724.49) price objective on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Friday, September 9th. UBS Group set a €731.00 ($745.92) target price on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €710.00 ($724.49) target price on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Tuesday, September 6th.

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne Stock Up 6.4 %

Shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne stock opened at €646.80 ($660.00) on Monday. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a 1-year low of €195.45 ($199.44) and a 1-year high of €260.55 ($265.87). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €657.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €621.77.

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne Company Profile

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne operates as a luxury goods company worldwide. The company offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the Clos des Lambrays, Château d'Yquem, Dom Pérignon, Ruinart, Moët & Chandon, Hennessy, Veuve Clicquot, Ardbeg, Château Cheval Blanc, Glenmorangie, Krug, Mercier, Chandon, Cape Mentelle, Newton Vineyard, Cloudy Bay, Belvedere, Terrazas de los Andes, Bodega Numanthia, Cheval des Andes, Woodinville, Ao Yun, Clos19, and Volcan de mi Tierra brands.

