LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC) Given a €811.00 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC – Get Rating) has been given a €811.00 ($827.55) price objective by investment analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 25.39% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a €710.00 ($724.49) price target on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report on Friday, September 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €780.00 ($795.92) price target on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a €800.00 ($816.33) price target on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €750.00 ($765.31) price target on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, UBS Group set a €731.00 ($745.92) target price on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Monday, June 27th.

Shares of EPA MC opened at €646.80 ($660.00) on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €657.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €621.77. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a twelve month low of €195.45 ($199.44) and a twelve month high of €260.55 ($265.87).

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne operates as a luxury goods company worldwide. The company offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the Clos des Lambrays, Château d'Yquem, Dom Pérignon, Ruinart, Moët & Chandon, Hennessy, Veuve Clicquot, Ardbeg, Château Cheval Blanc, Glenmorangie, Krug, Mercier, Chandon, Cape Mentelle, Newton Vineyard, Cloudy Bay, Belvedere, Terrazas de los Andes, Bodega Numanthia, Cheval des Andes, Woodinville, Ao Yun, Clos19, and Volcan de mi Tierra brands.

