Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) Short Interest Down 6.4% in September

Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,830,000 shares, a decrease of 6.4% from the August 31st total of 23,330,000 shares. Approximately 8.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,150,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Macy’s Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE M opened at $17.30 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.35, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.67. Macy’s has a one year low of $15.10 and a one year high of $37.95.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. Macy’s had a return on equity of 51.29% and a net margin of 6.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Macy’s will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

Macy’s Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a $0.1575 dividend. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. This is a positive change from Macy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.19%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Macy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Bank of America decreased their target price on Macy’s from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Macy’s from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Macy’s from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Macy’s from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Macy’s currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Paul Griscom sold 2,868 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total value of $49,989.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,688 shares in the company, valued at $81,711.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Macy’s news, EVP C Elisa D. Garcia sold 15,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total transaction of $276,371.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 85,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,484,991.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Paul Griscom sold 2,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total value of $49,989.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,711.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 100,026 shares of company stock worth $1,736,856. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of M. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Macy’s by 175.9% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Macy’s by 64.8% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Macy’s during the first quarter worth $33,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Macy’s during the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Estabrook Capital Management raised its stake in Macy’s by 77.8% during the first quarter. Estabrook Capital Management now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 85.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Macy’s

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

