Maecenas (ART) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $16.00

Maecenas (ART) traded 121.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 5th. Maecenas has a market capitalization of $48,900.73 and approximately $16.00 worth of Maecenas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Maecenas has traded up 30% against the US dollar. One Maecenas coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Maecenas

Maecenas’ launch date was September 5th, 2017. Maecenas’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 68,879,107 coins. The Reddit community for Maecenas is /r/MaecenasART and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Maecenas’ official message board is medium.com/maecenas. Maecenas’ official Twitter account is @maecenasart and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Maecenas is www.maecenas.co.

Maecenas Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Maecenas wants to democratize access to fine art by creating a decentralized art gallery — a truly open platform where anyone can own a piece of a Picasso. Maecenas is building a global art blockchain market where assets are traded quickly and fairly on a liquid exchange.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maecenas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maecenas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Maecenas using one of the exchanges listed above.

