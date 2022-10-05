Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) Shares Acquired by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,912 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 2,439 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

Magellan Midstream Partners Stock Up 2.5 %

MMP stock opened at $48.90 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 1 year low of $43.58 and a 1 year high of $53.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.98. The firm has a market cap of $10.16 billion, a PE ratio of 10.47, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.91.

Magellan Midstream Partners Dividend Announcement

Magellan Midstream Partners ( NYSE:MMP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The pipeline company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.12. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 34.33% and a return on equity of 51.99%. The business had revenue of $788.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $688.81 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th were paid a $1.0375 dividend. This represents a $4.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is presently 88.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.73.

About Magellan Midstream Partners



Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. It operates through Refined Products and Crude Oil segments. The company operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

