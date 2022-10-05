Magic Internet Money Price Hits $0.99 on Top Exchanges (MIM)

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 5th. One Magic Internet Money coin can currently be bought for $0.99 or 0.00004921 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Magic Internet Money has a total market cap of $1.92 billion and $1.55 million worth of Magic Internet Money was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Magic Internet Money has traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Magic Internet Money alerts:

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010724 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000063 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.17 or 0.00144376 BTC.

Waifu Token (WAIF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $357.41 or 0.01775265 BTC.

About Magic Internet Money

Magic Internet Money’s genesis date was June 2nd, 2021. Magic Internet Money’s total supply is 1,933,352,207 coins. Magic Internet Money’s official website is abracadabra.money. The official message board for Magic Internet Money is abracadabramoney.medium.com. Magic Internet Money’s official Twitter account is @mim_spell and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Magic Internet Money Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Magic Internet Money (MIM) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate MIM through the process of mining. Magic Internet Money has a current supply of 1,933,352,207 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Magic Internet Money is 0.99321723 USD and is down -0.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 319 active market(s) with $585,906.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://abracadabra.money/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Magic Internet Money directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Magic Internet Money should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Magic Internet Money using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Magic Internet Money Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Magic Internet Money and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.