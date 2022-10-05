MAGIC (MAGIC) Price Reaches $0.39 on Top Exchanges

MAGIC (MAGIC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 5th. MAGIC has a market cap of $84.48 million and approximately $860,972.00 worth of MAGIC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, MAGIC has traded 7.4% lower against the dollar. One MAGIC token can now be bought for about $0.39 or 0.00001926 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003249 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010724 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000063 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.52 or 0.00145539 BTC.

About MAGIC

MAGIC launched on September 1st, 2021. MAGIC’s total supply is 339,645,510 tokens and its circulating supply is 216,209,597 tokens. The official message board for MAGIC is medium.com/@treasure_dao. The official website for MAGIC is www.treasure.lol. MAGIC’s official Twitter account is @treasure_dao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

MAGIC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MAGIC (MAGIC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. MAGIC has a current supply of 339,645,510 with 177,181,782.24 in circulation. The last known price of MAGIC is 0.37518162 USD and is up 13.81 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 27 active market(s) with $1,405,755.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.treasure.lol.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAGIC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MAGIC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MAGIC using one of the exchanges listed above.

