MagnetGold (MTG) Price Reaches $1.03 on Exchanges

MagnetGold (MTG) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 5th. One MagnetGold token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.03 or 0.00005062 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, MagnetGold has traded 16.4% higher against the dollar. MagnetGold has a total market capitalization of $287.31 million and $129,561.00 worth of MagnetGold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

MagnetGold Token Profile

MagnetGold’s launch date was August 25th, 2021. MagnetGold’s total supply is 700,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 280,000,000 tokens. MagnetGold’s official website is mtggold.com/indexmain.html. MagnetGold’s official Twitter account is @ymagnetgold and its Facebook page is accessible here.

MagnetGold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MagnetGold (MTG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. MagnetGold has a current supply of 700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of MagnetGold is 1.03130466 USD and is up 10.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $51,922.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://mtggold.com/indexmain.html.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MagnetGold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MagnetGold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MagnetGold using one of the exchanges listed above.

