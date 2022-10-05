Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.56.

MGY has been the subject of several recent research reports. MKM Partners reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note on Monday, September 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Stock Up 3.6 %

NYSE:MGY opened at $22.31 on Friday. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a 52 week low of $17.23 and a 52 week high of $30.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 2.10.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Announces Dividend

Magnolia Oil & Gas ( NYSE:MGY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $484.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $459.13 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 63.23% and a net margin of 46.42%. Research analysts anticipate that Magnolia Oil & Gas will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.39%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 2.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 12,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 4.1% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 3.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 21,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 7.9% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 10,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the period. 84.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Company Profile

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

