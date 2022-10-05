MaidCoin Price Tops $0.69 on Exchanges ($MAID)

MaidCoin ($MAID) traded 16.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 5th. MaidCoin has a total market capitalization of $150,208.00 and $39,726.00 worth of MaidCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MaidCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.69 or 0.00003465 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, MaidCoin has traded down 4.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get MaidCoin alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000252 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000313 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005003 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010615 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000075 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MaidCoin Coin Profile

MaidCoin’s genesis date was July 28th, 2021. MaidCoin’s total supply is 216,671 coins. MaidCoin’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for MaidCoin is https://reddit.com/r/Maidcoin. MaidCoin’s official website is www.maidcoin.org.

MaidCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MaidCoin is a blockchain-fueled game that anyone can enjoy with MetaMask. Users are able to earn $MAID coins with Maid & Nurse NFTs.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MaidCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MaidCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MaidCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MaidCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MaidCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.