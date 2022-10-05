MaidSafeCoin Hits 24 Hour Volume of $2,646.00 (MAID)

MaidSafeCoin (MAID) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 5th. Over the last week, MaidSafeCoin has traded down 19.4% against the dollar. MaidSafeCoin has a market cap of $83.27 million and approximately $2,646.00 worth of MaidSafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MaidSafeCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000919 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About MaidSafeCoin

MaidSafeCoin’s launch date was June 12th, 2014. MaidSafeCoin’s total supply is 452,552,412 coins. The official message board for MaidSafeCoin is safenetforum.org. MaidSafeCoin’s official website is maidsafe.net. MaidSafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @maidsafe and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for MaidSafeCoin is /r/maidsafe and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling MaidSafeCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “MaidSafe is a fully decentralized platform on which application developers can build decentralized applications. The network is made up by individual users who contribute storage, computing power and bandwidth to form a world-wide autonomous system.Safecoin can only reside within the SAFE network and will be stored in a users wallet and used in exchange for network services; such as increased storage space and access to network applications. There is no set distribution time for safecoins. Unlike many currencies, the distribution of safecoin is backed by information and the amount of coins generated by the SAFE network is directly related to the amount of resource provided to it.”

