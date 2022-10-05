Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.22 Per Share

Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, October 14th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This is a boost from Main Street Capital’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22.

Main Street Capital has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 10 consecutive years. Main Street Capital has a payout ratio of 82.2% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Research analysts expect Main Street Capital to earn $3.17 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 83.3%.

NYSE MAIN opened at $35.66 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.18. Main Street Capital has a 12-month low of $32.68 and a 12-month high of $47.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 1.32.

Main Street Capital ( NYSE:MAIN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 79.82%. The company had revenue of $85.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.34 million. Research analysts expect that Main Street Capital will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Main Street Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Raymond James cut Main Street Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Main Street Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.80.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Main Street Capital by 250.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,501,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,378,000 after buying an additional 1,788,197 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Main Street Capital by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 426,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,465,000 after buying an additional 43,111 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Main Street Capital by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 131,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,597,000 after buying an additional 14,808 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Main Street Capital by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 84,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,260,000 after buying an additional 1,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Main Street Capital by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,562,000 after buying an additional 7,475 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.11% of the company’s stock.

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

