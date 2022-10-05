MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund (MMD) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 13th

MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund (NYSE:MMD – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 3rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.085 per share by the closed-end fund on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th.

MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.0% per year over the last three years.

MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of MMD stock opened at $15.98 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.99. MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund has a 1-year low of $15.49 and a 1-year high of $21.86.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MMD. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund during the first quarter worth about $433,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $527,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $758,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund by 400.9% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,496 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 70,027 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund by 139.4% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 132,394 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,482,000 after purchasing an additional 77,097 shares during the period.

MainStay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by New York Life Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by MacKay Shields LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds which are exempt from regular U.S.

