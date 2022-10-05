MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund (MMD) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 13th

MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund (NYSE:MMD – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 3rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.085 per share by the closed-end fund on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th.
MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.0% per year over the last three years.
MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund Stock Up 2.2 %
Shares of MMD stock opened at $15.98 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.99. MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund has a 1-year low of $15.49 and a 1-year high of $21.86.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund
MainStay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by New York Life Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by MacKay Shields LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds which are exempt from regular U.S.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund (MMD)
- Don’t Give Up on These Q3 Losers
- The Anatomy of a Great Pension Plan
- 3 Safe Earnings Plays for a Risk-Off Market
- Tyson Foods Takes a Lickin’ and Keeps on Tickin’ Lower
- Small-Cap Catalyst Pharma Is Among Market’s Best Price Performers
Receive News & Ratings for MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.