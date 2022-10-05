MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT) Short Interest Up 11.5% in September

MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,040,000 shares, a growth of 11.5% from the August 31st total of 1,830,000 shares. Approximately 3.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 346,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.9 days.

MakeMyTrip Stock Up 6.2 %

Shares of MMYT opened at $32.77 on Wednesday. MakeMyTrip has a 52 week low of $20.06 and a 52 week high of $36.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -117.03 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.20 and a 200-day moving average of $28.31.

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). MakeMyTrip had a negative return on equity of 3.46% and a negative net margin of 7.54%. The business had revenue of $142.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.03 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MakeMyTrip will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MMYT. StockNews.com raised MakeMyTrip from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on MakeMyTrip in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. UBS Group raised MakeMyTrip from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Macquarie started coverage on MakeMyTrip in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised MakeMyTrip from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.60.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMYT. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in MakeMyTrip by 133.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,287,384 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,093,000 after acquiring an additional 1,877,781 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP grew its position in MakeMyTrip by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 111,317 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,085,000 after acquiring an additional 19,397 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in MakeMyTrip by 6,434.4% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,377,705 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356,621 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in MakeMyTrip by 94.6% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,088 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 1,501 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in MakeMyTrip by 3.1% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,504,679 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,201,000 after buying an additional 74,831 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.99% of the company’s stock.

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, Vietnam, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing.

