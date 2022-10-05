Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) and Forza X1 (NASDAQ:FRZA) Head to Head Review

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Rating) and Forza X1 (NASDAQ:FRZA – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Malibu Boats and Forza X1’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Malibu Boats $1.21 billion 0.81 $157.63 million $7.51 6.46 Forza X1 N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Malibu Boats has higher revenue and earnings than Forza X1.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Malibu Boats 0 1 5 0 2.83 Forza X1 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Malibu Boats and Forza X1, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Malibu Boats currently has a consensus price target of $76.86, indicating a potential upside of 58.37%. Given Malibu Boats’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Malibu Boats is more favorable than Forza X1.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

94.6% of Malibu Boats shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of Malibu Boats shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Malibu Boats and Forza X1’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Malibu Boats 12.98% 36.24% 20.67% Forza X1 N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Malibu Boats beats Forza X1 on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Malibu Boats

Malibu Boats, Inc. designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing, and Cobalt. The company provides performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes, and Cobalt brands. Its products are used for a range of recreational boating activities, including water sports, such as water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating and fishing. The company sells its products through independent dealers in North America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, South America, South Africa, and Australia/New Zealand. Malibu Boats, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Loudon, Tennessee.

About Forza X1

Forza X1, Inc. focuses on designing, developing, and manufacturing fully electric boats in the United States. It intends to offer its products through a vertically integrated direct-to-consumer system. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Fort Pierce, Florida. Forza X1, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Twin Vee Powercats Co.

