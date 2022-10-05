Mammoth (MMT) Price Down 8.3% Over Last 7 Days

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 5th. During the last seven days, Mammoth has traded 8.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Mammoth has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion and $16,212.00 worth of Mammoth was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mammoth token can now be bought for about $0.60 or 0.00002970 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,219.42 or 1.00084178 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00006993 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003455 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.46 or 0.00051771 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00009900 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.79 or 0.00063285 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded 35.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00021678 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004889 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth Token Profile

Mammoth (MMT) is a token. Its launch date was September 30th, 2021. Mammoth’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,999,999,997 tokens. Mammoth’s official message board is medium.com/@mmtchain. The Reddit community for Mammoth is https://reddit.com/r/mammoth_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Mammoth is mmtchain.io. Mammoth’s official Twitter account is @mmtchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Mammoth

According to CryptoCompare, “Mammoth (MMT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Mammoth has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Mammoth is 0.92940404 USD and is up 0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $11,814.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://mmtchain.io.”

