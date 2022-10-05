Mango (MNGO) Price Hits $0.0419 on Top Exchanges

Mango (MNGO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 5th. One Mango token can now be purchased for about $0.0419 or 0.00000206 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Mango has traded 1.1% lower against the dollar. Mango has a market cap of $45.92 million and $359,186.00 worth of Mango was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Mango Profile

Mango launched on March 6th, 2021. Mango’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,095,892,795 tokens. Mango’s official message board is medium.com/blockworks-foundation. Mango’s official Twitter account is @mangomarkets and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Mango is mango.markets.

Buying and Selling Mango

According to CryptoCompare, “Mango (MNGO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Mango has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 1,000,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Mango is 0.04186817 USD and is up 0.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $457,712.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://mango.markets/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mango directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mango should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mango using one of the exchanges listed above.

