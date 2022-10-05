Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) & PetroQuest Energy (OTCMKTS:PQUE) Financial Survey

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) and PetroQuest Energy (OTCMKTS:PQUE – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Marathon Oil and PetroQuest Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marathon Oil 42.46% 23.30% 14.68% PetroQuest Energy -4.93% N/A -3.76%

Risk and Volatility

Marathon Oil has a beta of 2.4, meaning that its stock price is 140% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PetroQuest Energy has a beta of 1.56, meaning that its stock price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marathon Oil $5.47 billion 3.43 $946.00 million $4.22 6.28 PetroQuest Energy $108.29 million 0.00 -$6.63 million ($0.55) -0.04

This table compares Marathon Oil and PetroQuest Energy’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Marathon Oil has higher revenue and earnings than PetroQuest Energy. PetroQuest Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Marathon Oil, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

75.2% of Marathon Oil shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.6% of PetroQuest Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Marathon Oil shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.8% of PetroQuest Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Marathon Oil and PetroQuest Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Marathon Oil 2 4 9 1 2.56 PetroQuest Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Marathon Oil currently has a consensus target price of $30.38, suggesting a potential upside of 14.62%. Given Marathon Oil’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Marathon Oil is more favorable than PetroQuest Energy.

Summary

Marathon Oil beats PetroQuest Energy on 13 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol. It also owns and operates 32 central gathering and treating facilities; and the Sugarloaf gathering system, a 42-mile natural gas pipeline through Karnes and Atascosa Counties. The company was formerly known as USX Corporation and changed its name to Marathon Oil Corporation in December 2001. Marathon Oil Corporation was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About PetroQuest Energy

PetroQuest Energy, Inc. operates as an independent oil and gas company in Texas and Louisiana. The company acquires, explores for, develops, and operates oil and gas properties. As of December 31, 2017, it had estimated proved reserves of 1.8 million barrels of oil; 19.4 billion cubic feet equivalent of natural gas liquids; and 125.4 billion cubic feet of natural gas. PetroQuest Energy, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Lafayette, Louisiana.

