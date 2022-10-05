Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS) Short Interest Down 5.6% in September

Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a decrease of 5.6% from the August 31st total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Marine Petroleum Trust Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ MARPS opened at $8.22 on Wednesday. Marine Petroleum Trust has a 52 week low of $4.11 and a 52 week high of $32.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.12.

Marine Petroleum Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a $0.262 dividend. This is a positive change from Marine Petroleum Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.76%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Marine Petroleum Trust stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in Marine Petroleum Trust ( NASDAQ:MARPS Get Rating ) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 36,069 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 1.80% of Marine Petroleum Trust at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marine Petroleum Trust in a report on Thursday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Marine Petroleum Trust, together with its subsidiary, Marine Petroleum Corporation, operates as a royalty trust in the United States. As of June 30, 2022, the company had an overriding royalty interest in 55 oil and natural gas leases covering approximately 199,868 gross acres located in the Central and Western areas of the Gulf of Mexico off the coasts of Louisiana and Texas.

