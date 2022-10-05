Maro Price Reaches $0.0252 on Exchanges (MARO)

Maro (MARO) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 5th. Maro has a market capitalization of $18.99 million and $111,651.00 worth of Maro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Maro coin can now be purchased for about $0.0252 or 0.00000125 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Maro has traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Maro

Maro’s launch date was March 31st, 2019. Maro’s total supply is 753,667,443 coins. The Reddit community for Maro is https://reddit.com/r/TTC_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Maro’s official message board is medium.com/ttc-official-blog. Maro’s official Twitter account is @ttc_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Maro is ma.ro/#.

Buying and Selling Maro

According to CryptoCompare, “Maro is designed to provide an efficient easy-to-use platform for value exchange and secure financial service for global citizens.”

