Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Sold by Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marriott International by 2.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,483,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,775,727,000 after buying an additional 527,427 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marriott International by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,956,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,804,289,000 after buying an additional 123,001 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Marriott International by 16.6% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,570,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,330,497,000 after buying an additional 1,076,070 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Marriott International by 21.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,201,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,681,000 after buying an additional 568,014 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Marriott International by 1.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,908,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,247,000 after buying an additional 34,039 shares during the period. 70.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Marriott International

In related news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 13,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.77, for a total transaction of $2,220,715.99. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,461 shares in the company, valued at $2,295,972.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 12.21% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Trading Up 4.8 %

Marriott International stock opened at $147.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.89 billion, a PE ratio of 27.89, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.57. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.01 and a 52 week high of $195.90.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 120.01% and a net margin of 9.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Marriott International’s payout ratio is presently 22.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MAR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen decreased their target price on Marriott International to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Marriott International from $164.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Marriott International from $164.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Marriott International to $183.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marriott International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.71.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

