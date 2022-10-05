Marscoin Self Reported Market Cap Tops $2.14 Million (MARS)

Marscoin (MARS) traded up 6.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 5th. During the last week, Marscoin has traded 9.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Marscoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0581 or 0.00000292 BTC on popular exchanges. Marscoin has a total market cap of $2.14 million and approximately $14,572.00 worth of Marscoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Pura (PURA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00005458 BTC.

WingRiders Governance Token (WRT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000753 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC.

CrypterToken (CRYPT) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000724 BTC.

CannabisCoin (CANN) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Draken (DRK) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Marscoin Profile

Marscoin (MARS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Marscoin’s total supply is 37,775,137 coins and its circulating supply is 36,887,327 coins. Marscoin’s official Twitter account is @marscoinorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Marscoin is https://reddit.com/r/marscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Marscoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MarsCoin (MARS) is out there with its charitable foundation plan to initiate colonisation of Mars. The premine was a donation towards the foundation. The block reward is set to half every year on a block time of two minutes and a total hard coin cap of 33 million”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Marscoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Marscoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Marscoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

