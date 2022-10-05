Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Receives $411.18 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $411.18.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Martin Marietta Materials to $392.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $370.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $406.00 to $384.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Martin Marietta Materials

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,112 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $813,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,018 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 736 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management grew its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 674 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 275 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

Martin Marietta Materials Stock Performance

MLM opened at $335.94 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $346.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $342.46. The company has a market capitalization of $20.95 billion, a PE ratio of 26.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.87. Martin Marietta Materials has a 1 year low of $284.99 and a 1 year high of $446.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 2.53.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The construction company reported $3.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.72 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 13.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.81 EPS. Research analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials will post 13.27 EPS for the current year.

Martin Marietta Materials Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This is a boost from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.67%.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

Featured Stories

