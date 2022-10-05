Mask Network (MASK) Price Tops $1.18

Mask Network (MASK) traded up 5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 5th. One Mask Network coin can currently be purchased for about $1.18 or 0.00005857 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Mask Network has a total market cap of $118.30 million and approximately $15.31 million worth of Mask Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Mask Network has traded 6.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Mask Network

Mask Network was first traded on February 19th, 2021. Mask Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. The official website for Mask Network is mask.io. Mask Network’s official Twitter account is @realmaskbook and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Mask Network is https://reddit.com/r/MaskNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Mask Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mask Network provides users with the tools to encrypt their posts & chats on social networks, allowing only their friends to decrypt them.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mask Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mask Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mask Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

