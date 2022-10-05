MaxCyte (NASDAQ:MXCT) Trading Down 4%

MaxCyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXCT – Get Rating) dropped 4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $6.20 and last traded at $6.24. Approximately 2,983 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 570,104 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of MaxCyte from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, August 14th.

MaxCyte Stock Up 6.2 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.38.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MaxCyte

MaxCyte ( NASDAQ:MXCT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). MaxCyte had a negative net margin of 47.92% and a negative return on equity of 7.60%. The firm had revenue of $9.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.00 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that MaxCyte, Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in MaxCyte in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Freemont Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of MaxCyte during the first quarter worth $68,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of MaxCyte during the second quarter worth $76,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of MaxCyte during the second quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Nkcfo LLC bought a new position in shares of MaxCyte during the first quarter worth $91,000. 66.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MaxCyte Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MaxCyte, Inc, a global life sciences company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of next-generation cell therapies. Its products include ExPERT ATx, a static electroporation instrument for small to medium scale transfection; ExPERT STx, a flow electroporation for protein production and drug development, as well as expression of therapeutic targets for cell-based assays; ExPERT GTx, a flow electroporation for large scale transfection in therapeutic applications; and ExPERT VLx for very large volume cell-engineering.

Further Reading

