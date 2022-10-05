McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC Buys 1,439 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,061 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,439 shares during the period. AbbVie accounts for 1.2% of McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the first quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on ABBV. Argus reduced their target price on AbbVie from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Atlantic Securities cut their price objective on AbbVie from $178.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Barclays cut their price objective on AbbVie to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on AbbVie from $191.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on AbbVie from $154.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.06.

AbbVie Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ABBV opened at $141.99 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $140.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.75. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.86 and a 1-year high of $175.91. The company has a market cap of $251.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.65.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.42 by $0.09. AbbVie had a return on equity of 158.41% and a net margin of 22.03%. The company had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.11 EPS. AbbVie’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of $1.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.89%.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

