MCF Token (MCF) Trading 56.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days

MCF Token (MCF) traded up 22.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 5th. Over the last seven days, MCF Token has traded down 56.2% against the dollar. One MCF Token token can currently be bought for about $0.0017 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MCF Token has a market capitalization of $1.78 million and $24,860.00 worth of MCF Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get MCF Token alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20,219.42 or 1.00084178 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00006993 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002970 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003455 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.46 or 0.00051771 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00009900 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.79 or 0.00063285 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded 35.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00021678 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004889 BTC.

MCF Token Token Profile

MCF Token (CRYPTO:MCF) is a token. It launched on May 21st, 2021. MCF Token’s total supply is 998,810,576 tokens and its circulating supply is 998,810,575 tokens. MCF Token’s official Twitter account is @mcf_token. MCF Token’s official website is mcf.maxcrowdfund.com. MCF Token’s official message board is medium.com/maxpropertygroup. The Reddit community for MCF Token is https://reddit.com/r/mcf_token/.

Buying and Selling MCF Token

According to CryptoCompare, “MCF Token (MCF) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. MCF Token has a current supply of 998,810,575.8961561 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of MCF Token is 0.00177898 USD and is up 16.64 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $324.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://mcf.maxcrowdfund.com.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MCF Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MCF Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MCF Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MCF Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MCF Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.