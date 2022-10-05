MContent Price Tops $0.0000 on Exchanges (MCONTENT)

MContent (MCONTENT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 5th. One MContent coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, MContent has traded down 7% against the dollar. MContent has a total market cap of $9.47 million and approximately $192,595.00 worth of MContent was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00004575 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 51.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000193 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.68 or 0.00043695 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000577 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $315.89 or 0.01589439 BTC.

Alpha Venture DAO (ALPHA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000578 BTC.

About MContent

MCONTENT is a coin. Its launch date was July 10th, 2021. MContent’s total supply is 5,898,803,072,066,490 coins. MContent’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. MContent’s official website is www.mcontent.net. The Reddit community for MContent is https://reddit.com/r/MContent and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling MContent

According to CryptoCompare, “MContent is introducing a digital content market place that aims to build a collaborative content ecosystem with the core purpose of seed funding, incubating and curating film makers and content producers around the World.This platform will create direct financing and investments for deserving content creators, film professionals and media artists who have the talent but not the resources giving them access to global investors as well as a global audience.Telegram”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MContent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MContent should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MContent using one of the exchanges listed above.

