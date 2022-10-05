Media Network Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $624,018.00 (MEDIA)

Media Network (MEDIA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 5th. Media Network has a market cap of $2.13 million and approximately $624,018.00 worth of Media Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Media Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $8.51 or 0.00042269 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Media Network has traded 0.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Media Network alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003260 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010726 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.08 or 0.00144359 BTC.

Waifu Token (WAIF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $357.51 or 0.01776634 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00003903 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004961 BTC.

Media Network Profile

Media Network’s official Twitter account is @Media_FDN and its Facebook page is accessible here. Media Network’s official website is media.network.

Media Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Media Network is a new protocol that bypasses traditional CDN providers’ centralized approach for a self-governed and open source solution where everyone can participate. A distributed economy that enables anyone with spare bandwidth resources to monetize them, earning MEDIA Network Tokens in exchange for their contributions to the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Media Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Media Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Media Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Media Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Media Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.