Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Shares Purchased by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 494 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Medpace were worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Medpace by 6.6% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in Medpace by 133.3% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP raised its stake in Medpace by 25.3% during the first quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 4,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares during the period. Argent Capital Management LLC grew its position in Medpace by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 6,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boulder Hill Capital Management LP bought a new position in Medpace in the 1st quarter worth about $458,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on MEDP shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Medpace in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $142.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th.

Insider Activity

Medpace Price Performance

In related news, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc acquired 62,516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $157.12 per share, for a total transaction of $9,822,513.92. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,955,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $935,757,698.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other Medpace news, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc bought 62,516 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $157.12 per share, for a total transaction of $9,822,513.92. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,955,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $935,757,698.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO August J. Troendle bought 8,330 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $145.00 per share, with a total value of $1,207,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,513,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,477,655. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased 520,388 shares of company stock worth $81,752,898 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 20.60% of the company’s stock.

Medpace stock opened at $165.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 28.71 and a beta of 1.35. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.94 and a 12-month high of $231.00.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $351.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.01 million. Medpace had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 30.56%. The business’s revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medpace Company Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. The company also provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

Further Reading

