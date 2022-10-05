MeetPle (MPT) Price Down 12.6% This Week

MeetPle (MPT) traded down 12.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 5th. One MeetPle coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0120 or 0.00000061 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MeetPle has a total market cap of $36.05 million and approximately $25,552.00 worth of MeetPle was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, MeetPle has traded down 12.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000253 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000314 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005055 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010673 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000076 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MeetPle launched on December 30th, 2021. MeetPle’s total supply is 2,998,900,006 coins. MeetPle’s official Twitter account is @MEDIA_Protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. MeetPle’s official website is meetple.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “MeetPle, a combination of “Meet” and “People,” will be the center of various means of connecting people.Telegram”

