Membership Collective Group (NYSE:MCG) Lowered to Underperform at Bank of America

Bank of America downgraded shares of Membership Collective Group (NYSE:MCG – Get Rating) from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. Bank of America currently has $4.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $12.00.
Shares of NYSE:MCG opened at $4.24 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.78. The company has a market cap of $247.70 million, a P/E ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 0.99. Membership Collective Group has a 52 week low of $3.14 and a 52 week high of $14.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.97.
Membership Collective Group (NYSE:MCG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $243.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.10 million. Membership Collective Group had a negative net margin of 32.68% and a negative return on equity of 167.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.28) EPS. Research analysts predict that Membership Collective Group will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Membership Collective Group by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 131,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 3,629 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Membership Collective Group by 194.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 345,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,236,000 after purchasing an additional 227,891 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Membership Collective Group by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 69,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Membership Collective Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,839,000. Finally, Natixis Investment Managers International purchased a new stake in Membership Collective Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 69.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Membership Collective Group Inc operates a global membership platform of physical and digital spaces that connects members worldwide. The company's members use the MCG platform to work and socialize, connect, create, and have fun. As of January 2, 2022, it served approximately 155,800 members through a portfolio of 33 Soho Houses, 9 Soho Works clubs, The Ned in London, Soho Home, and Scorpios Beach Club in Mykonos, as well as digital channels.
